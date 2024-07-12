Edwards insists Luton won't be 'selfish' when deciding what's best for loan stars Taylor and McAtee

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Duo are back with Town following impressive seasons away from Kenilworth Road

Luton chief Rob Edwards stated he won’t be ‘selfish’ when working out exactly what is the best option for striking duo Joe Taylor and John McAtee this season.

The pair spent the entire 2023-24 campaign out on loan, with both having excellent years too, Taylor in particular, as he finished as top scorer at not only League Two side Colchester United but League One outfit Lincoln City as well, with a combined 22 goals in 46 outings. McAtee, who is still yet to play a first team game for Luton despite signing in the summer of 2022, wasn’t far behind either, an important part of the Barnsley XI who reached the League One play-offs.

He managed to score 12 times in 40 matches, also adding three more goals in five cup outings too to make it 15 in total from 45 appearances. Both were back at the Brache for pre-season training this week, Taylor scoring a now trademark finish into the bottom corner during the 3-0 friendly win over Stevenage on Tuesday afternoon, McAtee going close in the second half as well.

Although Town were relegated out of the Premier League last term, they have managed to keep hold of both Elijah Adebayo and Carlton Morris, who reached double figures in the top flight, Morris netting 20 goals when Luton were last at this level, while they also possess Cauley Woodrow, an established forward in the second tier and Scottish international Jacob Brown, who is close to recovering from his long-term injury too.

It might mean that first team opportunities remain limited for the returning duo, as asked what the next steps could be for both players, with Taylor himself stating recently he feels the Championship is the next step for him now, Edwards said: “We’re assessing the whole group at the moment as well and Joe and Macca are in that now where we’re looking at where they fit within the group.

"We’ll try and make the right decision with them as well, but we can’t be selfish with it. This club, Luton Town, always comes first, of course it does, but they had big impacts in the clubs they went to last year. They did well and they really enjoyed playing every week as well, so we’ve got to make the right decision with those lads.”