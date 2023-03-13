Edwards insists Luton's players deserve all the plaudits as Hatters set new second tier record

Luton boss Rob Edwards was quick to pass all the plaudits on to Town’s players after they set a new record of 10 Championship victories on the road on Saturday.

The Hatters’ 1-0 win at Sheffield United saw the visitors finally pass their previous best of nine wins which they had managed on five other occasions, including both of the last two seasons at this level.

However, Carlton Morris’s 53rd minute goal ensured Luton reached double figures with five matches still to be played outside of Bedfordshire, as Edwards, who has overseen five successes on the road since taking over in November, said: “It’s good, but again, it’s the lads, they go out and do it.

"I’d love to be one of them out there taking the accolades and playing, but unfortunately I’m not.

"It’s the next best thing, so big, big credit to the players, they’re the ones that go out there and do it.”

It was also Luton’s first win at Bramall Lane since October 1994 when Kerry Dixon, a Brian Gayle own goal and Julian James found the net that day to seal a 3-1 Division One victory.

This time just the one goal was needed, Hatters’ last five triumphs all coming by such a scoreline, ensuring the away end of over 1,000 could celebrate a wonderful day in South Yorkshire.

Town boss Rob Edwards

Edwards added: “It’s a difficult place and the lads deserve all the credit, they were brilliant.

“They’ve (fans) been amazing for us since we’ve come in and are really passionate about the club.

”They love their club and it’s great at the moment as there’s a really good feeling between all of us, the players, the supporters, a real connection there.

"It feels like we’re all together, which if you're going to be successful you need that.