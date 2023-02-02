Edwards insists there is even more to come from former Stoke and Charlton winger Doughty

Hatters boss Rob Edwards insists there is even more to come from Alfie Doughty after his match-winning assist during Tuesday night’s 1-0 victory over Cardiff City.

With time running out, the wingback received the ball from Amari’i Bell before toying with Sheyi Ojo, eventually delivering an inviting cross into the area for striker Elijah Adebayo to power home his header and claim all three points.

It was the summer signing’s second assist in the space of a few days, after his low ball found Jordan Clark to score in the 2-2 FA Cup draw with Grimsby on Saturday.

Alfie Doughty clears his lines against Cardiff on Tuesday night

Since Edwards has been appointed, Doughty has been a first team regular for the former Forest Green chief, starting eight of his 10 matches in charge, coming on in the other two, also scoring a magnificent long-range thunderbolt in the 3-0 win at QPR, setting up Carlton Morris for the opener in that game too.

Midweek saw Doughty deployed as the left wingback, a role he might continue in with the arrival of Leeds United defender Cody Drameh on the other flank, as he also showed the defensive side of his game as well, outpacing former Liverpool winger Ojo in the first half to get a crucial intervention in as well.

Speaking about his display, Edwards said: “To be honest, in the first half I thought his defending was better than his attacking, a few of his recovery runs were brilliant.

"I told him that at half time, but then I need more going that way and that was the challenge to him second half.

"I’m really pleased, football’s tough, you go Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday and it’s difficult.

"We’re asking, especially in that position, as it’s right I need you up there and then back there as well when we’re defending.

"It’s a tough role that and he’s giving us absolutely everything.

"It was great to keep a clean sheet and he was involved in that, to get the assist as well, I’m really, really pleased with him, he’s got more to come as well.”

With Doughty impressing at both ends of the pitch, it allowed Bell, who dropped into the left sided centre half role to overlap when the opportunity arose too.

That is something that Edwards is keen to see more of as he wants Town to become even more of an attacking threat, as on what he told his players during the interval in midweek, added: “We wanted more numbers in the box.

"We felt that we had a lot of control in the game, that was obvious, but we just needed to commit a little bit more and I definitely felt we did that.

"We started the second half well, then there was a little bit of a lull where they are always going to have a little period in the game, but we saw it out and then I thought we strengthened up towards the end.

"But Championship football, everyone knows they’re always so tight.

"They kept a threat, all week we talked about their counter attack threat, their pace in one v one situations, I thought we nullified that pretty well.

