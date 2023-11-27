Edwards insists there won't be any huge party after Hatters end long wait for a home top flight victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards insisted there wouldn’t be any huge party thrown by those inside Kenilworth Road after Town finally ended their lengthy wait for a home win in the Premier League when beating Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Hatters had taken just two points from a possible 15 going into the fixture with draws against Wolves and Liverpool, as they gave themselves a real chance when Teden Mengi scored his first ever senior goal on 72 minutes, firing home from Alfie Doughty’s corner.

The Eagles were then level moments later, Michael Olise curling in a sensational equaliser which looked to have crushed any dreams of victory.

However, Luton responded superbly, going ahead once more when Jacob Brown slid home Chiedozie Ogbene’s wonderful cross with seven minutes left and Town then dug in to protect their lead during the near 15 minutes of extra time that followed to spark huge celebrations from supporters who had waited since 1992 to witness a top flight win.

Although it was a huge relief for Edwards and his players to finally register a much-needed three points on home soil, on how he was going to spend the evening, the Hatters chief said: “Me, I’ll probably start watching Brentford on my laptop, the rest of the lads can enjoy it.

"I don’t want us having a party or anything, we’ve done nothing, we’ve got nine points, I don’t think that’s anything to be going out and going to the nightclub and having a flipping disco or anything, or a party.

"Enjoy it, but we've got to go again. Brentford is really difficult next week and then we've got Arsenal and Man City to look forward to, so we’ve got to keep improving and getting better.

Rob Edwards celebrates Luton's 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace - pic: Liam Smith

“Enjoy the moment, enjoy the feeling, it’s nice, the players can enjoy their weekend, but it’s back to work quickly.”

On what it was like to finally be able to go on a winning lap of honour around the ground for the first time since beating Sunderland 2-0 in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg back in May, Edwards continued: “It was lovely, the fans deserve it. It was nice for them to be able to celebrate it, they’ve got to enjoy it.

"They know how difficult it is to win games in this league and we’ll enjoy it, but today wasn’t perfect.

"It was a perfect result for us but the performance can still improve, it needs to improve, so we’ll get back to work and keep working hard on getting better, but it is important for everyone to enjoy it as it’s difficult to get three points in this league.”

The result coupled with Burnley’s late capitulation to lose 2-1 at home to West Ham and Sheffield United’s 3-1 defeat against AFC Bournemouth meant Town moved four points clear of the bottom three.

That advantage remained intact as Everton, following their 10-point deduction, lost 3-0 to Manchester United at Goodison Park yesterday, but Edwards knows the gap isn’t anywhere near big enough to take into consideration with just 13 matches completed.

He added: “It’s not a nice cushion, a nice cushion is 30 points. Four is nothing, we haven’t got enough points ourselves, so I look at us.

