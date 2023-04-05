Edwards insists Town's position is 'believable' as Luton's players are better than people think

​​Luton boss Rob Edwards doesn’t think there is anything unbelievable about his side’s lofty position in the league this season, insisting Town’s players are far better than others think they are.

​​The Hatters’ comfortable 2-0 victory over fierce rivals Watford on Saturday saw Town entrench themselves further in the play-off places, now 10 points clear of seventh placed Norwich City.

Having beaten the Canaries and also automatic promotion chasers Sheffield United since he took over, Saturday’s success was yet another feather in the cap of Edwards, who has guided Luton to 11 victories from 18 Championship matches since replacing Nathan Jones.

Town boss Rob Edwards

Although those outside of Kenilworth Road might be surprised that Town are in with a chance of the Premier League for a second season running, Edwards doesn’t think they should be, saying: “There’s no guarantees that we’re going to go and do anything and I don’t want to start talk like something is going to happen, but we all feel like something could and we want to be in that mix.

"We’ve said we want to be in that mix with five games to go and it looks like we will be.

"I believe in that group of players in there with total faith.

"They’re unbelievable, I don't like using that word unbelievable, they are believable.

"They’ve done it, they’ve shown it so many times, and they keep proving people wrong and they’re better than what people think.”

With the Blades winning 1-0 at Norwich after Town’s momentous day in front of their own fans, it saw United move six points ahead of Luton, Paul Heckingbottom’s side still having a game in hand as well.

On whether going up automatically was a possibility, Edwards, who takes his side to Millwall on Good Friday and then entertain Blackpool on Easter Monday, added: “You lot (press) can talk about that, we’ll focus on Millwall next.

"We’re in a really good position and we’re going to keep our foot down and see where it takes us.

"We know what gets us success, we know how to win games, those lads know how to win games and we’ve got to continue to do that.