Edwards is eager to start creating his own FA Cup history at Kenilworth Road

Town boss Rob Edwards

Luton boss Rob Edwards wants to start writing his own FA Cup memories at Kenilworth Road, starting with this afternoon’s third round tie against fellow Championship side Wigan Athletic.

The Hatters have impressed in the competition over recent years, reaching the fifth round last term, when they pushed Premier League giants Chelsea all the way, before going down 3-2.

The season before, Town went to Stamford Bridge in round four, although that game was behind closed doors, before they also headed to Newcastle United in 2018, giving their all in a 3-1 third round defeat.

As a player, Edwards couldn’t recollect too many great days, so wants to turn that around in his managerial career, saying: “I always looked forward to it, especially as a youngster growing up and watching it.

"The FA Cup Final being on the TV, someone of my age, it was a really, really big thing.

“Football has changed and evolved a little bit now for the youngsters growing up these days, it’s a lot more accessible, there’s some kind of football now on every day, so it’s a little bit different.

"But as a player, I wish had more success in it and gone deeper into the tournament, as I never really did.

"One of the highlights was we did play Manchester United at Molineux when I was at Wolves, that was really good, although we lost 3-0.

“Rio Ferdinand played in midfield, that’s how good he was that day, so it’s nice to be able to get through to a certain stage and be able to play some of the big boys.

“We’ve done that fairly recently this club, but I’d love us to be able to write some of our own stories going forwards now.”

Edwards will also be looking to put right his only game as a boss himself, which came when in charge of League Two Forest Green last term.

Then they were knocked out by National League South side St Albans, with former Luton attacker Zane Banton on target, as he continued: “Certainly, all credit to St Albans on the night, they deserved it.

"We had a right good go, we went with a strong team and tried to win the game, but it wasn’t our night.

“Full credit to St Albans, they won and we’ll certainly want to do better than that this time around.”

With the game chosen for international broadcast, it means the fixture kicks off at 5.30pm, but that was of no concern to Edwards, who added: “No, it is it what it is.

"We can’t do anything about that, we have to accept it.

“Football is changing and it’s on all the time, it’s four games a day.

"We have a half five kick-off, we’ll deal with it, it won’t affect us at all.

