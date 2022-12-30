Edwards issues 'massive thankyou' to Luton fans as he vows to keep making Town's support 'proud'

Luton boss Rob Edwards has pledged to keep doing his all to make Town’s supporters ‘proud’ after masterminding the Hatters’ first triumph at QPR since 1984 with a terrific 3-0 victory last night.

The 1,500 fans who made the trip to West London could have been forgiven for heading down in hope rather than expectation after their previous 18 winless visits had seen them leave empty-handed on 11 occasions, the other seven finishing all square.

In fine voice from before the opening whistle, the buoyant mood was ratcheted up a few more decibels thanks to Carlton Morris’s wonderful goal after just 10 minutes.

A second just moments after the break put Luton in dreamland, with the victory topped off in sensational style courtesy of Alfie Doughty’s late rocket.

Town supporters have already taken Edwards to their heart as well it seems, the new manager’s song being bellowed out for virtually the entire contest, something that is pretty much unheard of in what is just his third game in charge.

Speaking afterwards, he said: “A massive thankyou to them.

"They were brilliant tonight from the first minute, well, before the start of the game, but right the way through.

Luton boss Rob Edwards celebrates Town's 3-0 victory at QPR on Thursday night

"I’m really pleased that we can send them hope happy as well, it’s terrific.

“It’s amazing (having my name sung), it means a lot.

"I know we’ve got to repay that, I know that.

“We’re going to work extremely hard to repay that and make them proud to watch their team and I think they have been so far.”

On finally securing a victory in West London, at the 19th time of asking after some 38 years of waiting since the 3-2 Division One triumph courtesy of goals from Steve Elliot, Paul Elliot and Brian Stein, Edwards continued: “It’s really pleasing, we’ll take that.

"It’s a difficult place to come, it’s tight, similar to our ground in a way, the fans can be on you and when they start well, they can really feel on top of you.

"I’ve played here in the past where it’s not gone so well and you feel it.

"Tonight, to get that early goal really helped us, just calmed us down, settled us down.

"I thought we managed it well then, and kept their fans fairly quiet, and you could certainly hear our lot."

