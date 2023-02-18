Edwards knows 'best team in the league' Burnley have to lose at some stage

Luton boss Rob Edwards has talked up his side’s chances of ending Championship leaders Burnley’s lengthy unbeaten run this afternoon.

The Clarets rock up at Kenilworth Road having not lost a league game in over four months, with 10 straight wins to their name at one point, until that sequence was ended by a 1-1 draw at Watford on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It has seen them build a formidable lead at the top of the table, eight points above nearest challengers Sheffield United and 15 in front of third placed Middlesbrough with 15 fixtures remaining.

Town boss Rob Edwards

Although Vincent Kompany’s side will be heavy favourites, a defiant Edwards said: “It will be difficult, we know that, but it’s a game that we’ve got to enjoy as well.

"It’s a real challenge, let’s enjoy that test, everyone can see it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"They’ve been consistently the best team over the 30-odd games this season.

"I went to watch them (against Watford) and thought they were very, very dominant again.

"But we’re good and we’re difficult to beat, we’ll be right at it and we’re looking forward to it.”

Former Manchester City midfielder Kompany has done magnificently since taking over in the summer, with Burnley beaten just twice in the league all campaign, as they are now dead certs to return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Edwards continued: “We’re up against the best team in the league by a long, long way,

“They’ve done a brilliant job, but what Vincent and his staff and the players have done is excellent this year.

“They dominate games, they react so well as soon as they’ve lost it, and then they control the game.

"It’s going to be difficult, going to be tough, but they’ve got to lose at some stage.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luton have picked up two wins at Kenilworth Road in their last two matches, beating Cardiff and Stoke, as Edwards said: “We’re back in front of our own fans, so we’ll get the place rocking.

"We’ve got to provide them with some entertainment and some energy and hopefully we’ll get some good points on the board.”

Meanwhile, defender Amari’i Bell added: “They're top of the league for a reason and we know that we have to be on our game.