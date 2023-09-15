Edwards knows it will take some time for Luton to see the best of former Chelsea and Everton star Barkley

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hatters boss Rob Edwards knows it will take some time for Luton to see the best of summer signing Ross Barkley, but is confident he will reach top form in the not too distant future.

The 29-year-old was the stand-out acquisition from the 12 players Town brought in during the transfer window, as the former Everton star once cost Chelsea £15m back in 2018, going on to rack up well over 200 Premier League appearances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was also capped 33 times by England as well, which meant his surprise addition to ranks at Kenilworth Road was hailed as a real coup by Hatters fans.

Ross Barkley walks out for the contest between Luton and West Ham recently - pic: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Barkley missed the opening game against Brighton, but then started both matches against his former Blues side at Stamford Bridge and West Ham United ahead of the international break.

During the opening stages of the 2-1 defeat to the Hammers, Barkley had two great chances to open the scoring, dragging off target on both occasions.

He was still involved in the best opportunities of the night for the hosts though, eventually playing 71 minutes before being withdrawn for Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although he is yet to replicate the kind of form that saw him one of the most sought after midfielders when at Goodison Park, Edwards knew that would be the case, as on his impact since joining, he said: “Ross has been brilliant since he’s come in and been around the place.

"He’s very, very humble, really respectful, works extremely hard.

"We haven’t seen the best of him yet which was never going to happen as he’s not had a full pre-season.

"He’s been training on his own for the majority of pre-season, we rushed him to get him back quickly, and to get him up to speed quickly, but it’s still going to take some time for us to see the best of him.

"There’s no pressure from our point of view on that.