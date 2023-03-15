Hatters boss Rob Edwards

​Luton boss Rob Edwards knows his side have to be right at it if they are going to defeat one of the in-form teams in the division, Bristol City, at Kenilworth Road this evening.

The Hatters go into the game on the back of beating Sheffield United 1-0 on Saturday to make it one defeat in 10 league matches.

However, the Robins will arrive in Bedfordshire with just one loss in 12 since before the turn of the year, as they still maintain slender hopes of reaching the play-off places, nine points adrift with 10 games to go.

Edwards said: “Since the World Cup break they’ve done really, really well.

"They’ve found a way of playing that really suits them, but they’ve got some really good individuals.

"They’ve got good variation in their play, fast on the counter-attack, they’ll have the ball if you give it to them and they’ve got some players that are confident on the ball, fast, attacking players and players that will dribble and take some risks.

“It’s a game that we’ve got to be totally at it to get anything from it.

“You want good form at all times but, of course, at this stage of the season, there are a good few teams that are putting runs together.

"This is the time where we want to pick up as many points as possible.

“The lads are confident, they’re working really hard, they’re in a good moment and long may that continue.

"But I will say that the team we’re playing are in a similar vein of form, so it’ll be a really difficult game, but one we’re looking forward to.

“It could be a really interesting one.

"They’re a little bit different to some of the teams we’ve played, so it’ll be a different game for us.”

Although Luton were able to celebrate the highs of a first win since 1994 at Bramall Lane on Saturday, Edwards knows that counts for nothing when going up against the Robins this evening, as he continued: “We’ve got to be relentless in what we do.

"That’s working really hard every day.

"The lads have been very focused since the last game and it just moves on.

"Football quite quickly forgets so the last one’s done and we’ve got to look forward to the next one.

"The next one is a really difficult one, a really challenging game.

“It is a grind in any league, especially the EFL.

"Forty-six games is a lot, plus your cup games.

"You’ve got to recover really well, got to be really professional and the lads are because we’ve got to go into every game with as much energy as possible.”

With Luton now possessing the best away record in the division, they have been less commanding at home, with just six victories, the least out of any side in the top 10.

Four of them have come in the seven matches that Edwards has been at the helm for though, as he added: “We’ve picked up a good amount of points at home as well since the (World Cup) break and we’ve had a lot of tough games.

"Normally you bank on your home form being your strength and you want to try and pick up as many points as you can away from home.

"This year’s probably been a little bit the reverse, however it comes we’ll take it.