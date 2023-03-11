Amari'i Bell looks to put a challenge in against Sheffield United

Luton boss Rob Edwards was under no illusions as to just how big a win Town’s 1-0 triumph at Sheffield United was this afternoon.

The Hatters claimed all three points at Bramall Lane for the first time since October 1994, thanks to Carlton Morris’s goal early in the second half following terrific work by strike partner Elijah Adebayo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After moving up to fourth in the table, and cutting the gap on the Blades to seven points with 10 matches remaining, Edwards said: “It’s a really big win.

"I thought the lads were brilliant and you have to be if you are going to win here at Bramall Lane as it’s a really difficult place to come.

“I thought first half we were the better team.

"We really quietened them down, but I just felt our final third stuff could have been a bit sharper and we could have maybe caused them a few more problems.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We had lots of periods of control and looked fairly comfortable.

“I thought we could have been a bit better when we won the ball back and in transition at times as well, but to get the goal at the time we did in the second half was great.

"It was brilliant play from Eli and then they are going to start throwing everything at it.