Edwards knows there's work to do as he figures out his Luton Town puzzle

Boss insists the Hatters are still trying to bed in a ‘new team’

Town chief Rob Edwards is well aware he still has to figure out the puzzle that is selecting Luton’s best team to win promotion from the Championship this season.

Although the Hatters made it back-to-back wins for the first time since December when beating Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 on Saturday, it came after a performance ​that for large parts left a lot to be desired. With Town's summer signings like Tom Krauß, Victor Moses and Liam Walsh still integrating into the squad and other trying to regain full match fitness, Edwards knows it is a process that might still take some time, saying: “We’re a new team, we have some new players and the ones that are new are still working out what we do.

"We’ve got some who are there or thereabouts now, some like Burkey (Reece Burke) who have been out for a while but he’s found his rhythm and he’s fit. Amari'i (Bell) would have been another one who was almost on the back end of their pre-season, so we’ve got some new players, a few lads who are just getting back up to speed, Marvelous (Nakamba) is another one, still not fully quite right there yet, Walshy (Liam Walsh) will be the same.

Liam Walsh looks to make a pass during Luton's 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"So there’s a new team there that’s still working it out, still gelling, and I think we’re all still finding that as well. But we’ve played better and had more rhythm in other games and lost, the last two we haven’t played as well and found a way to win. I’d rather be coming in and saying that, but the performance does still frustrate me, as I know we haven’t found the level that we want or we’ve shown previously before.

"I think we’ve got 120 points still to pay for, it’s a long way to go so at least we’ve shown signs of progression, scored a few goals and we’ve won a couple of games, so that’s a positive but I know we’re not there terms of performance, so I’ve got to find the right pieces and put them in the right places and that’s on me. I know there’s work to do, I know that.”

Having beaten Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday in their last two games, after a run of one point from their opening four games, Edwards hopes the upturn in form can act as a catalyst to kick their season into life and stretch their winning run to three when they head to Plymouth Argyle on Friday night. He added: “I hope it is, a win away from home, backed it up this week with a win, time will tell on that I suppose.

"We’ve got another difficult game, a long trip, so I hope so. I can’t sit here now and say yes, as I just don’t know, but I believe in the group. I keep saying that to them as well, we really believe in them. It’s actually good to win games of football when you’re not quite at your best as well, as we know there’s a lot more to come from this group.”