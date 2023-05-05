Edwards labels Aston Villa loanee Marvelous Nakamba his 'favourite player in world football'

Luton boss Rob Edwards has described Aston Villa loanee Marvelous Nakamba as his ‘favourite player in world football’ following his performances for the Hatters since arriving on loan from the Premier League side in January.

The 29-year-old has been in stunning form since moving to Kenilworth Road, as during his 17 appearances, Luton have conceded just three goals from open play in that time, two of them down to errors from goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, the other a strike from Millwall forward Tom Bradshaw that should have been disallowed for offside.

It led Edwards to tell the Talksport Breakfast show earlier this week: “He's been brilliant, I keep joking about it, but I'm serious as well, I keep telling everyone and I say it to the lads, he's my favourite player in world football at the moment.

Hatters midfielder Marvelous Nakamba looks to make a challenge against Reading

“He can do what he wants, he's been great, so humble, the charity work he does back home.

"He came into our club, so humble, he smiles every day, he trains exactly how he plays.

"He will kick people in training, he will train like that, but he's been the real bit of glue that's brought us together.

"He's made us even more resilient, we were doing well before he came in, but he’s been a fantastic signing, no doubt about it.

"His human qualities as well and what does on the pitch, he's been top.”

With the Zimbabwean international providing a magnificent screen in front of the back three, recording 10 tackles in the recent 2-0 win over rivals Watford, and averaging almost four a match, the highest in Town’s squad, it means that defender Tom Lockyer and whoever his defensive partners are, have seen their workload eased.

The Welsh international added: ”I joked about this with the gaffer, I said I’ve had nothing to do since Marv’s come in, he’s been fantastic.