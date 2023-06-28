Luton boss Rob Edwards was ecstatic to see one of Town’s ‘most important players’ put pen to paper on a new deal after Amari’i Bell committed his future to the club this afternoon.

The former Blackburn and Fleetwood defender had actually been sent off for two bookings during Edwards’ opening game in charge, a 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough back in December, but once he had completed his one match ban, went on to start all but one of the next 26 league fixtures, left out along with a number of other first teamers, for the 0-0 draw with Hull City ahead of the play-offs.

Playing the entirety of the play-off final at Wembley against Coventry City last month meant that Bell only missed four minutes of action from the fixtures he started, as on his efforts, Edwards told the club’s official website: “If he wasn’t already, Amari’i quickly became one of our most important players after we came in.

"From our first game when he got sent off against Middlesbrough, to how he performed in the play-off final, in that second half of the season he was outstanding.

"To get his contract sorted is really pleasing.

"Amari’i is a big part of what we do, we love him.

"He’s a brilliant guy and like with Luke Berry, it is important for us to keep that core who have been successful.

Town boss Rob Edwards with Amari'i Bell after Luton's play-off final win at Wembley

“He’s another player who thoroughly deserves the opportunity to play Premier League football.”

With the emergence of a fit-again Alfie Doughty in Bell’s wingback role from his first season at Kenilworth Road, it meant the Jamaican international switched to a left-sided centre half role last term, a position he quickly made his own.

Always eager to get forward with some terrific raids, he produced a starring display at his old ground Ewood Park, and became a real attacking threat for the Hatters, without neglecting his defensive duties either.

It certainly impressed Edwards too, who added: “I know he had done it before, but with us changing his position slightly, I thought he took to it so well.

"He’s an experienced player, but I think he’s shown more confidence and belief in himself, more maturity in his play, more bravery.

"He was stepping in and at times overlapping.

“You think about the first goal in the 2-2 draw against Millwall, when Elijah (Adebayo) scored, and our outside centre-back is crossing it there for Cody (Drameh) at the far post.

"So it’s not just his defensive work, which I thought was brilliant, but also his football and allowing us to add a different dimension to our play.