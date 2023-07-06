Edwards labels popular Lockyer's decision to stay as a 'huge signing' for the Hatters

Luton boss Rob Edwards labelled the news that Tom Lockyer will be part of Town’s Premier League squad this season after signing a new contract this morning as a 'huge signing' for the Hatters

The 28-year-old is a massive favourite with Town's fans following his stellar displays in the centre of defence last term, in what was a quite magnificent season for both himself personally and the team, as they reached the top flight by winning the play-offs.

There had been some speculation the Welsh international’s form had seen him interesting other sides after becoming a free agent once his deal ran out in the summer.

However, they have proved to be unsubstantiated, with Lockyer putting pen to paper this morning to extend his stint with the club into what will now be his fourth season

Speaking to the club’s official website, Edwards said: “This is a really important signing for us.

"The supporters saw the best of Tom, and I thought his consistency was second to none – and that’s up there in the whole league.

"That was why he was in the Team of the Season, why he won loads of awards and why we achieved the special thing that we achieved.

Luton's players hold up Tom Lockyer's shirt at Wembley

“He was a huge part of it, not just the blocks, the clean sheets, the leadership.

"He even chipped in with goals, and important ones as well, none more so than in the semi-final.

"There is no question he is a huge signing for us."

Lockyer worryingly saw his play-off final against Coventry City at Wembley ended after collapsing on the pitch during the opening 10 minutes, as he was immediately taken to hospital.

He spent five days in hospital, undergoing an operation to correct an atrial fibrillation, but thankfully Edwards confirmed he is now back to full health and ready to go for what will be his first ever season as a Premier League player.

He added: “Of course, after Wembley his health was the main thing, and that’s where all our thoughts went to straight away after the final whistle.

"It was brilliant that we were able to see him sitting up and celebrating in the hospital, just a shame he couldn’t be there with us.

“But within a week or two he was back up and about feeling really positive, had every check that was possible so our medical side were really happy with everything.

