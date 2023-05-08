News you can trust since 1891
Edwards labels stalemate a 'successful day' after opting to rest Hatters' first-teamers

By Mike Simmonds
Published 8th May 2023, 18:39 BST- 2 min read

Luton boss Rob Edwards labelled this afternoon’s goalless draw for his much-changed side against Hull City as a ‘successful day’.

In the week building up to the contest, Edwards had remained tight-lipped about just what kind of side he would pick with nothing riding on it for the hosts, and the play-off semi-final first leg against an unknown side taking place on the Saturday, that being confirmed as Sunderland.

With that in mind, the Town chief opted to make eight alterations, completely resting Ethan Horvath, Tom Lockyer, Marvelous Nakamba, Amari’i Bell, Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo, while James Shea and Joe Taylor made rare starts.

Although the lack of continuity meant Luton naturally struggled for any real cohesion, they made sure their 14 game unbeaten run was continued in the play-offs with a stalemate that did little to raise pulse of the home fans, saving those hear-stopping moments for just over a weeks time.

Speaking afterwards, Edwards said: “Today was about resting key players, let’s be honest.

“It was about making sure we didn’t risk anyone unnecessarily and it was about giving some players some game time as over the next couple of games if they’re needed, we want people up to speed.

"So I think it was twofold and overall then it was a successful day.

“I want to say well done to Liam Rosenior (Hull manager) and what they’ve done this season as well because he’s building a good style there and they're difficult to go and press at times.

“The use of the goalkeeper in the build up and then they wait and entice you.

"We didn't get it right all the time, but you have to be on your toes and sometimes do two jobs out of possession.

“For some of the lads who haven't played that much, to do a lot of double runs and a lot of pressing was good.

"Also when we had the ball, especially in the first half, after that first 15 minutes or so, I thought we showed some good control, and took the ball and were brave with it.

“We did create one or two decent chances and moments but the game fizzled out a little bit towards the end.”

