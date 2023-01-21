Edwards lauds Luton's response to Baggies defeat as they earn quickfire Latics double

Town boss Rob Edwards

Luton boss Rob Edwards lauded his players for the response they showed to last weekend’s 3-2 defeat against West Bromwich Albion by completing a quickfire double over Wigan Athletic this afternoon.

Having given away a 2-0 lead when being beaten by the Baggies, the Hatters bounced back in midweek with a 2-1 victory over the Latics to progress in the FA Cup and then picked up a fourth successive away victory when triumphing again at the DW Stadium, securing a 2-0 triumph with goals from Harry Cornick and Elijah Adebayo.

Edwards said: “It’s been very good, after losing a week ago today after being 2-0 up, it did hurt us so it’s been a really good response.

“The first goal in any game is really key, second goal if you get it in the end makes it a little bit more comfortable.

“I never felt fully comfortable today as Wigan put us under a lot of pressure.

"It was difficult to defend the long balls, up against a couple of big strikers, whatever way they did it, with (Josh) Magennis coming on as well, he was a big threat.

