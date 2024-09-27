Edwards left frustrated by Luton's efforts in both boxes during Pilgrims loss

Hatters boss Rob Edwards - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Town boss reacts to Friday night loss

Hatters boss Rob Edwards bemoaned his side’s lack of quality in both boxes as their two-game winning run was ended with a bump at Plymouth Argyle this evening, Wayne Rooney’s side triumphing 3-1.

After what had been a bright opening few minutes, the visitors fell behind to the Pilgrims’ first attack, a low ball into the area not cleared, Ryan Hardie teeing up Rami Al Hajj to find the top corner. After the break, Plymouth moved 2-0 ahead through Ibrahim Cissoko’s fine finish on 69 minutes after a Luton move broke down, before Town were immediately back in it thanks to Victor Moses’s first goal for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, stoppage time saw Cissoko score again, making the most of another fine breakaway by the hosts, as speaking afterwards, Edwards said: “The supporters have travelled a long, long way tonight, and it's a really disappointing result for us. My take on the game right now before watching it back is that in both boxes we weren't good enough. I think we got in their final third twice as often as they did, got into their penalty area more than they did, but they had more shots, made Thomas (Kaminski) work more than we made their goalkeeper work.

"So both ends of the pitch, we weren’t clinical one end and then didn’t defend well enough the other, that's not a good recipe at all. It can (be worked on) and it will be and it is, so it's why it's so frustrating as the lads do, we as a group, work really, really hard in the week. The game was exactly what we thought, we got in behind them a heck of a lot and that's what we'd worked on a lot, and then didn't have that final bit, so that can be worked on.

"The other side of the game, defensively we can work on as well, I thought we started the game really well, their first attack they’ve scored, really good finish, but disappointing how we could have been better for the first goal. There were one of two moments, they had some chances as we got a little bit deep and sat back a bit and allowed them one or two chances, but other than that I thought we were the better team, looked more threatening, but couldn’t get that goal in the first half.

"The game almost is summed up by the last goal, we've got a great opportunity to do something, work the goalkeeper, and then we end up conceding a counter attack and the ball is in the back of our net where we haven’t defended that well enough. We could have been better and more ruthless at the top end of the pitch, so a really disappointing result for us.”