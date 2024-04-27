Edwards left 'incredibly frustrated' with Luton's defending for Wolves' second goal at Molineux

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hatters boss Rob Edwards was left ‘incredibly frustrated’ with the manner in which his side conceded the crucial second goal during their 2-1 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon.

With the visitors starting well at Molineux, Ross Barkley testing home keeper Joe Sa in the early stages, Town went close again on 37 minutes, Jordan Clark dinking over a cross that saw Carlton Morris put his header too close to the Portuguese stopper. Just moments later and Luton were fishing the ball out of their own net though, Hee Chan Hwang beating Thomas Kaminski via a deflection from Teden Mengi.

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more

Town swapped ends very much still in the contest though, but with three minutes gone in the second period, a short corner routine saw a deep cross by the hosts headed in by the unmarked Toti, who had somehow escaped the attention of Daiki Hashioka to power home from just a few yards out and give the visitors an even bigger mountain to climb.

Toti is left unmarked to head home Wolves' second goal against Luton at Molineux - pic: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Although Carlton Morris was able to pull one back with 10 minutes left for Luton, who by now had Elijah Adebayo on, Luton couldn’t bag an equaliser, Luke Berry’s ambitious attempt with the final kick easy for Sa. Speaking afterwards it was clear the second goal still ranked with Edwards, who said: “Of course we don't want to lose football matches, last week we had a difficult day, we did and we talked about performance throughout the week.

"We talked about fight, character, desire, we talked about how we want to try and be with the ball and how we want to try and cause Wolves problems. I thought I saw a lot of that, especially in the build-up to the goal that we conceded, the first one. I thought we were growing into playing a really good performance, we had an effort on target and then 19 seconds later, bang, there's a little bit of a deflection and it’s in the back of our net, we find ourselves 1-0 down.

"We know what spaces we give away, I don’t know if there was a little bit of a pull, a bit of contact on Burkey (Reece Burke), but it ended up in our box and then a deflected goal. I was really frustrated with how we conceded the second goal, you can’t stop a short corner as you’ve got to be 10 yards off, then it goes 20 yards back with a loopy cross that came in, but we can defend better in the box, we allowed them to have a free header and we're 2-0 down.

“At that stage, especially with what happened last week, I wanted to see the character, we needed to see it. We needed to see a response, we had to try and open up and push a little bit. Wolves had one or two moments and counter-attacks, but we found a way to get back in the game. Some of the subs made an impact and in the end we finished the game with getting the last goal, getting the last shot on target, we can take that forward into the final three games.