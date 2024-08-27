Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton boss Rob Edwards will use this evening’s Carabao Cup second round clash against fellow Championship opponents QPR as an opportunity to give certain members of his squad some precious game time after their limited roles so far.

Although Town are yet to enjoy a victory since their return to the Championship, losing to Burnley and Preston, plus playing out a goalless draw with Portsmouth, Edwards will ring the changes at Loftus Road this evening. Defensive duo Mads Andersen and Reece Burke are both expected to feature after recovering from injury to take their places on the bench at Deepdale on Saturday, while Joe Taylor and Cauley Woodrow should start, along with new signing Liam Walsh.

Midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu is another in need of some valuable minutes, as young duo Zack Nelson and Joe Johnson could both get their opportunities, Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba due to be in a Luton squad for the first time since December too. Discussing the tie after Luton’s 1-0 defeat to North End, Edwards, whose side also welcome the R’s to Kenilworth Road in the league on Friday night, said: “We’ve got two games now against QPR which will be interesting.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards - pic: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

"Tuesday will give us an opportunity to get minutes to one or two who need it which is really important and key and maybe give us the opportunity to look after one or two that have come back into the team quite recently, so we’ll look after them for Friday as well. The beauty of football is you get a chance quite quickly to try and get that result, so that’s what we’re after now, the result, not the performance. There are bits that we can be better in, but we just want that result.”