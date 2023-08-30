News you can trust since 1891
Edwards: No truth in rumours linking Luton with Arsenal defender Holding

Town boss denies speculation surrounding Gunners centre half
By Mike Simmonds
Published 30th Aug 2023, 07:29 BST- 1 min read

Luton boss Rob Edwards has insisted there is ‘no truth’ in rumours surrounding the Hatters and a loan move for Arsenal defender Rob Holding.

The 27-year-old came through the ranks at Bolton Wanderers, moving to the Gunners in 2016 for a fee of around £2.5m and has gone on to play 162 times for the north London club since, scoring five goals.

However, he has been left out of Mikel Arteta’s squad for their opening three matches of the season, with reports stating a move to Kenilworth Road was a possibility for the former England U21 international.

That is not the case though according to Edwards, who said: “I’ve seen the speculation but there’s no truth in that.”

