Edwards not complaining after Luton miss out on a last-gasp penalty in Hammers loss

Luton boss Rob Edwards didn’t want to complain about the Hatters not being awarded a last-gasp penalty in their 2-1 defeat against West Ham United this evening.

After goals from Jarrod Bowen and Kurt Zouma put the visitors in front with five minutes to go, Mads Andersen pulled one back from close range in stoppage time.

A late corner then saw the Town players appeal for a handball by Hammers midfielder James Ward-Prowse, with the replays showing it clearly struck his arm, but VAR didn’t give Luton a spotkick, as they fell to a third successive defeat.

Carlton Morris looks to get on the ball against West Ham - pic: Liam Smith

Speaking afterwards, Edwards said: “A lot of people are telling me that, I've only seen a still, a freeze frame at the moment, I've not had a chance to see it back.

“If it was, I'm disappointed, if it's gone against us as those are the moments you need to go our way especially at this level to get results.

"But I'm not going to complain about that now, or blame that, we've got to look at ourselves.

"Me, myself as well, how we can keep getting better.

"I don't want to keep saying the same things after the game, fine moments, basics, one cross into the box we didn't deal with it well enough in the first half and a set-piece.

"I will say that corner came from a corner that probably should have been our corner before that.

“Carlton Morris’s shot that clearly took a deflection in Carlton’s opinion and my opinion as well, and then we conceded from it.

"But I saw a team that was a lot more compact than in the last two games and I saw a team that was still aggressive and created chances, probably better chances than our opponents tonight.

"So I’ve seen some good things and progression and improvement again.