Edwards not expecting big changes for the Hatters during January transfer window

Luton boss Rob Edwards isn't anticipating any big changes to his squad during the January transfer window when it opens on New Year's Day.

​In a month’s time, the Hatters chief will have an opportunity to bolster a squad that is battling valiantly to avoid relegation from the Premier League this term, giving their chances a huge boost by beating Crystal Palace 2-1 on Saturday to move four points clear of the drop zone.

However, with Town recruiting heavily in the summer after winning the Championship play-off final, breaking their transfer record on more than one occasion, plus players like Albert Sambi Lokonga, Reece Burke, Mads Andersen, Dan Potts and Cauley Woodrow all making their way back from injury and hoping to be fit by the turn of the year, Edwards doesn’t think there will be too many, if any, new faces arriving.

Luton boss Rob Edwards celebrates beating Crystal Palace with summer signing Tahith Chong - pic: Julian Finney/Getty Images

He said: “You’re always looking to try and improve in any window, any manager will try to improve the squad, but we’re really happy with the work that we did in the summer, and with Andros (Townsend), which was outside the window a little bit.

"We brought in 13 players, we’ve done a lot of work, we’re in the battle we knew we were going to be in and we’re comfortable with that.

"It doesn’t mean we want to be there, we want to fight, we want to get ourselves as high as possible and we believe that we can do that.

"At the same time I don’t want to rip it up and start again either, so it’s not going to be big, big changes in January.

"We want to continue to work and build the group we’ve got as we’ve got an unbelievable spirit and togetherness in the group at the training ground on a daily basis.

"We don’t want to tinker with that too much and just as we’re starting to see the group grow and improve and get better, you don’t want to change it too much.

"I was part of a Premier League team with Blackpool years ago and we had a really good beginning, an unbelievable first half of the season. Then there was probably a little bit more change in January than, on reflection, I wouldn’t want to have changed as much, as the second half of the season was quite difficult for us.

