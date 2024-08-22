Edwards not expecting to sell any of his Hatters stars unless Luton receive a 'lot of money'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Town are hoping to keep their squad together

Luton boss Rob Edwards isn’t anticipating selling any of his stars during the final days of the transfer window unless clubs stump up an offer that Town simply can’t refuse.

The Hatters have managed to get through most of the summer with their most influential players remaining in Bedfordshire, as despite losing Ross Barkley to Aston Villa, with Andros Townsend closing in on a move away and John McAtee heading to Bolton Wanderers, the likes of Teden Mengi, Alfie Doughty and Elijah Adebayo have all stayed put.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edwards is hopeful that will still be the case when the deadlines passes at 11pm on August 30 as well, just after his side have played QPR in the Championship, saying: “I’ve not got a crystal ball, so I don’t know if a big offer comes in for someone and we feel it’s the right thing for the players and the football club, I don’t know that, so that’s a little bit out of our control.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"As far as where we’re at right now and where we stand, probably (no more exits), but we’ll see what we get in and if there’s someone who we feel is right to go on loan and get some football then we can have a look at that as well. I don’t think there’ll be any permanents going out unless it’s a lot of money and it’s something we feel we can improve on.”

Discussing the decision to let McAtee move on recently, the striker, who never made a first team appearance for the Hatters, moving to the Toughsheet Stadium, where he has made three appearances so far, Edwards continued: “He’s 25 now Macca, just turned, he needed to find a home, somewhere where he can play regularly. It’s what he wants and that’s where you’ll get the best out of him as well. I couldn’t guarantee that with the numbers we’ve got in those forward areas, of course we wish him well, he’s someone I really like, he’s a great lad, a really, really good lad.”