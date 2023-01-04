Luton boss Rob Edwards wasn’t allowing himself to get carried away, despite the Hatters enjoying a perfect Christmas period with three wins in a row to lift themselves right back into play-off contention.

Amazingly, it was the first time Town had achieved such a feat over such a short space of time in the league for almost 90 years, as they last managed to take maximum points back in the 1935-36 season when the Hatters were a Division Three South side.

Back then, Luton returned from Notts County with a 3-0 triumph on Christmas Day, before beating the same opponents 1-0 at Kenilworth Road just 24 hours later on Boxing Day.

Amari'i Bell was on target for the Hatters during a 2-1 victory at Huddersfield on New Year's Day - pic: Gareth Owen

Town finished off their even more congested schedule by heading to Clapton Orient on December 28, Billy Boyd scoring all five in what was a thumping 5-0 victory.

The Hatters did earn three victories under Joe Kinnear in the 2001-02 season, but they came in a longer period of time, Town beating Oxford United 2-1 on Boxing Day, Southend United 2-1 on December 28, and Kidderminster Harriers 4-1, that fixture not taking place until January 8.

Meanwhile, John Still also managed to claim three victories when he was in charge during the 2013-14 season, seeing off Barnet 2-1, Kidderminster 6-0 and then famously Barnet 2-1 once more at a rain soaked Kenilworth Road, but Town were a non-league side in those days.

With Luton beating Norwich City, QPR and Huddersfield Town to climb from 15th to seventh and now just goal difference away from the top six, reflecting on the festive period, Edwards said: “It’s great, lets try and be there in and around 20 games time.

"I’ll keep saying it, it’s so tight at the moment.

"It's been a brilliant week for us, but we have to keep our feet on the ground, stay humble and keep working very, very hard to stay in the mix.

"There’s a lot of competitive teams in the league, there’s going to be some twists and turns and there’s probably some lows for us as well to go through throughout the second half of the season and that’s when we’ve all got to make sure we stick together.

"But let's make sure we enjoy this moment now, because it's not often you get three wins in six days, so we’ve got to enjoy it, fans enjoy it.

"We all stick together through the tough times as well as the good ones, certainly tonight’s a good one.”

For Edwards, it represented a magnificent start to his own tenure as Luton manager, with a third win from four games making him a firm favourite with the Hatters faithful already.

He added: “It’s brilliant and really pleasing, but it’s because of that group in there, because of the players and what’s been built before us as well.

“We're just trying to keep that going, there’s a fantastic culture here, really honest people.

“They want to work hard for the club, and I’m on about staff and players, and we just want to try and keep that going.