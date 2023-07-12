Edwards not intending to change too much as Luton Town prepare for the Premier League

Luton boss Rob Edwards is determined not to change too much when his side begin their Premier League season in just under a month’s time.

The Hatters reached the top flight by beating Coventry City in the Championship play-off final on May 27, setting themselves up for a campaign where they will face some of the biggest names in both English and world football.

​Having had a great deal of success with the way they have set up since Edwards took over back in November, the new manager ever so slightly altering Nathan Jones’ style to get the Hatters playing an impressive brand of football, then it is something he wants to keep no matter who the opposition are.

Luton boss Rob Edwards lifts the Championship play-off winners' trophy

Speaking to the club's official website once the players had returned to pre-season training last Thursday, the Town chief said: “It’s really exciting to get the group together.

“We had the mini pre-season last year which was unique during the season, this time it’s really important for fitness.

“We know how hard we're going to have to work in every game this year.

"We've got to be fit, we've got to be strong, we've got to be resilient, we've got to be fast, because we're not going to change much.

“We might have to tweak certain things against certain opposition, but we still want to be aggressive, we still want to be on the front foot.

"We want to try and keep a lot of our quality, the way we play and play to our players strengths.”

With that in mind, Edwards has been happy with what kind of shape the players have returned in, although knew that with the massive leap in level of opposition facing them, it was always going to be that way.

He added: “They’re in great nick, they've been really professional.

“I haven't got to lie to them, they know what they're going into, they’re going into the toughest league in the world, so they're ready for it.

“They know how hard they’re going to have to work over these next five, six weeks to be ready for Brighton, but it’s also good for spirit, to get to know new players, build that team again.