News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Edwards not too concerned after sickness bug kept Town defender out of Bochum matches

Summer signing didn’t feature out in Germany
By Mike Simmonds
Published 7th Aug 2023, 07:42 BST- 1 min read

Town boss Rob Edwards wasn’t overly concerned about the absence of defender Mads Andersen from Luton’s double header against Bundesliga side Vfl Bochum on Saturday due to a sickness bug.

The 25-year-old summer signing from Barnsley, who had got 90 minutes during the 0-0 draw at Wolves on Wednesday, was named on the bench for the second fixture of the double-header out in Germany, but didn’t get on during the Hatters’ 3-1 victory, Luke Berry scoring twice.

Edwards confirmed later it was down to illness, with young defensive duo Aidan Francis-Clarke and Josh Odell-Bature stepping up for the visitors instead.

Town defender Mads Andersen missed the games against Bochum on Saturday - pic: David Rogers/Getty ImagesTown defender Mads Andersen missed the games against Bochum on Saturday - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images
Town defender Mads Andersen missed the games against Bochum on Saturday - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images
Most Popular

With Luton already missing Reece Burke and Gabe Osho for Saturday’s Premier League opener at Brighton, after the pair picked up injuries in training, while Dan Potts also went off in the second match at the weekend, then giving an update on Andersen, Edwards said: “He’s fine, he was just ill in the night unfortunately, a sickness bug.

“He really wanted to give it a go, bless him, he was here and was going to be involved in the first game, then we said ‘let's see how you are, see if you can get you into the second one.’

"But he looked washed out and I didn’t want to risk him, as he could have done himself more damage if I'd had risked him for an injury.

"He's played a lot of minutes, so it’s not the worst thing in the world that he had to sit out, but he’ll be right in a couple of days I’m sure.”

Related topics:Mads AndersensummerLutonWolves