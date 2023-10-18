Edwards not worried about ever having to fend off bids for Luton's top scorer Morris

Interest in striker would mean the Hatters are doing something right

​Luton boss Rob Edwards isn’t worried about the prospect of having to fend off any bids for striker Carlton Morris, should they materialise, after his performances in the Premier League so far this season.

​The 27-year-old has been one of the main players to catch the eye in the top flight for Town, with some bulldozing displays upfront for the Hatters, where he has led the line on his own in recent weeks.

Top of the charts for aerial duels won, 44 to his name already, Morris has also bagged three goals as well, two from the penalty spot and one unerring finish in the 2-1 victory at Everton.

Carlton Morris makes a pass against Tottenham Hotspur recently - pic: Liam Smith

Asked whether that could lead to a battle in the future to keep hold of the former Rotherham and Norwich attacker, who has 23 goals from 60 outings in a Luton shirt, an unfazed Edwards said: “If we’re having that problem, then we’ve done something right.

"It’s amazing, if a year ago when we walked into the club we’d have said Carlton this is where we’re going to be, this is what you're going to be doing, he'd have been delighted with that and he should be very, very proud.

"But I know he's hungry and he’s hungry for more, he’s certainly not stopping here.

"What's really pleasing with him at the moment is not just his goals, his performances are good.

"I’ve got people phoning me and saying ‘he’s good,’ while players after a game saying, ‘he's at it, he’s difficult to play against.’”

Discussing his own efforts this term, Morris, who notched a season’s best 20 during Luton’s play-off winning campaign last term, continued: “I feel good, I’m making the right runs, I’m in the right areas, I’m doing the right things, I’m confident in my ability, I know exactly how good I am.

“We’ve learned our standard from last season needs to be higher.