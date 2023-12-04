Edwards plots unexpected result for Luton against an 'outstanding' Arsenal side

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton manager Rob Edwards is relishing the opportunity to try and gain an unexpected result when the ‘outstanding’ Premier League leaders Arsenal come to Kenilworth Road tomorrow night.

The Hatters, as they were against Liverpool recently, go into the contest as severe underdogs, facing a Gunners team led by Mikel Arteta who are showing early signs of improving on their second place finish last season.

Adding Declan Rise for £105m in the summer, they also splashed out £65m on Chelsea’s Kai Havertz and £34m for Jurrien Timber from Ajax, although he has been out with a lengthy injury.

Arsenal splashed out £105m on Declan Rice this summer - pic: Julian Finney/Getty Images

They added Brentford keeper David Raya on a season-long loan, as following a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle in November, their only top flight loss so far, have won their last five domestic and European matches, scoring 14 goals in the process, to open up a two point gap at the top of the table.

Speaking about the opposition awaiting his side, Edwards said: “I think they’re outstanding. I know there’s been one or two changes, the goalkeeper, Declan Rice coming in, people talk about tactical tweaks but if you look at them, they’re conceding so little chances at the moment.

“They’re very, very strong in all aspects. They can control a game, they give very little chances away, set-pieces they’re strong, they’re quick, they’re big, technically good, so all the best!

“They’re very well organised, they can suffocate you, they’ve got such power as well as technique and speed, so I actually think they’re a stronger outfit than last year. Some would argue not quite as free-flowing and not scoring as many, but I just think they’ve got such strength in every single aspect of the game now, that makes it really difficult to break them down.

“We weren’t expected to (get a result) against Liverpool and we nearly won that game, we got something from it when we weren’t supposed to

"So we’ll approach the game in the same way we do every game and try to find a way to win, that’s what we always do. We know it’s going to be very, very difficult, amazing football team, huge football club we’re coming up against, the best managers, the best players, some of them in the world.

"So it’s a really exciting challenge for us, we know the expectation is on the opposition and our focus is let’s get something from the game.”

On just how he believes his side, who were beaten 3-1 at Brentford on Saturday, can actually do that, Edwards continued: “We’re going to have to be very good without the ball as we’re not going to have the ball loads. So we’ll have to be very, very disciplined, we need to be more aggressive than we were at the weekend and we need to retain a real threat when we do win the ball back.

"In the recent games against Palace, Liverpool at home, we’ve done that well, when we’ve won the ball back we’ve had a threat, had a purpose in our play so that’s something we’ve got to be really, really good at.

“It’s a hard game, we all know that, but like every team they’re going to give some spaces away, they have to, every team does. We’ll look to try and exploit any areas we can, we have a clear plan and we’ll try to carry it out as best as possible.”

One advantage that Edwards hopes will work in his side’s favour is a boisterous home crowd, who will be watching the Hatters take on their north London opponents for the first time since a 1-0 win for the Hatters back on Boxing Day 1991, when current head of recruitment Mick Harford scored the only goal of the game in front of a crowd 12,665.

Roughly the same amount will be present tomorrow, as discussing the part they can play, Edwards added: “It is different, it is a little bit tighter, it is intimidating. We’re certainly going to need our fans to be at their best and hopefully we can give them something to cheer about as well.

"It is unique, the ground is different, it is a bit of a leveller, we’ve had a lot of tight games there so far this season, hopefully this can be another one.

"But again, we’re coming up against one of the best teams in the world, so just because we’re at home doesn’t mean it’s going to be a walk in the park, we’ve got to make sure we’re right at it.