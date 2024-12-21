Edwards praises Luton players for handling 'difficult' Kenilworth Road atmosphere

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town hit back twice late on to defeat Derby County

Luton boss Rob Edwards praised his players for the manner in which they handled the ‘difficult atmosphere’ inside Kenilworth Road last night to earn a vital three points as two dramatic last-gasp goals saw off Derby County 2-1.

With Town struggling to really click into gear during a mundane first period, the Hatters were then breached just before the hour mark when Kayden Jackson got the better of makeshift wingback Tahith Chong to direct a header into the far corner. It led to boos immediately ringing out from the home supporters, who were starting to feat the worst having gone behind to a side that had been promoted from League One last term, and had won just once away all season.

Those jeers carried on during the remainder of the match, as the displeasure amongst those in the home stands was becoming more and more evident, as every misplaced pass or delayed throw-in was met with further exasperation from those supporting the home side. It felt like things were going to become toxic at the final whistle, but that all changed when substitute Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, let fly with a volley from outside the box that took a nick off defender Tom Holmes to fly into the net to restore parity, with the goal eventually going down to the centre half.

Carlton Morris is mobbed after scoring his stoppage time winner against Derby County - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Then, midway through six minutes of stoppage time, another free kick was swung into the box by Cauley Woodrow and when a Derby player cleared it against his own team-mate, it dropped invitingly for Elijah Adebayo. The striker’s shot was parried by Rams stopper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom, but the Swedish international was powerless to prevent Carlton Morris’s follow-up from going in, the Town skipper’s attempt also taking a crucial deflection off the had of Curtis Nelson to find its way into the net.

That led to an explosion of noise from the home support, and some far, far happier post match scenes, the Hatters players, in particularly Mpanzu, roared down the tunnel. With Luton’s performance once more not at the standard of what is expected from them, although they have now won more games than the three teams above them in Norwich, Bristol City and Millwall, Edwards could understand the audible frustration, saying: “It’s going to be, we’re not where we want to be, it’s expected.

"We’re not exactly playing how we want to, it’s not exactly how we want it to look, it was horrible to watch, horrible to watch, I felt it as well, so I can understand why there would be a difficult atmosphere, but we found a way. They did (handle it well) and I was pleased with that as it could be difficult. This place, I'd love everyone to just keep believing all the time and hopefully they will with the last couple of results now, keep believing and keep backing the lads, but we need to win games and then people will be happy.

"For the lads to handle that and look, it didn’t turn, as good as it can be when you’re on top and flying and doing well and it’s going well, this place can be really difficult for opposition teams, but it can be like that for us if it’s not going right and maybe it’s like that. But in the end everyone enjoys the last few minutes, the mood was good and the fans were great.”

Although Town’s away form is the main reason why they have been hovering around the relegation zone this season, on home soil at least, the Hatter are giving their fans some memorable moments, beating sworn enemies Watford 3-0 and then securing late victories against Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke City, last time out, and now Derby.

Edwards added: “It’s a nice feeling for them (supporters), you remember these sort of moments, you do. It’s mad isn’t it, we should have just played five minutes, maybe everyone could have gone home a couple of hours earlier as well and not got back so late, just gone, there you go, just have a tear-up for five minutes and see who wins as that’s what the game comes down to in the end. You play all that 90 minutes and it just comes down to a couple of crazy moments, a couple of deflections and look how it makes everyone feel. It’s a crazy game.”