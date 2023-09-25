Edwards praises the character shown by Luton forward to convert his pressure penalty against Wolves

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hatters boss Rob Edwards hailed the character shown by striker Carlton Morris to step up and slot home his pressure penalty during Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Wolves at Kenilworth Road.

The 27-year-old had his opportunity from the spot midway through the second half when Issa Kabore’s cross struck the outstretched arm of defender Joao Gomes, referee Josh Smith pointing to the spot, with VAR confirming it was the right call, despite the protests from the visitors.

Morris, who had been without a goal since the opening day 4-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion, also a penalty, assumed the responsibility, and with Town’s first point of the season potentially riding on the outcome, held his nerve to send Jose Sa the wrong way and find the bottom corner.

The forward had gone close in the first half with a terrific bending shot from 20 yards that crashed against the post, while he was denied by Sa just after the break as well, the Portuguese keeper parrying his close range header from Chiedozie Ogbene’s cross.

Speaking about his striker’s efforts in double his tally for the season, Edwards said: “He showed a lot of character stepping up, there was a lot of pressure on.

"It doesn’t matter that it’s a penalty, they count and it was a big moment.

"He had his other good shot that hit the woodwork before that, so I thought his all-round game was very good, I was pleased with him.”

Town striker Carlton Morris looks to win the ball against Wolves on Saturday - pic: Liam Smith

Morris has now scored all four of his penalties for Luton, going the same way with his last three, nestling them into the bottom corner.

The striker certainly wasn’t going to pass on any trade secrets when asked about his methods, saying: “Just confidence, go out there with no fear and commit to a gameplan.

"Penalties are a set-piece really, so they take practice and work and then go out there with confidence.

“That’s stuff I work on behind the scenes, I’m not here to give away my penalty technique!”

The former Norwich youngster had three of Luton’s 20 shots on the day, but Town could only must another two on target, Albert Sambi Lokonga’s hopeful effort from outside the box and another header from Jacob Brown, both in the first half, comfortably gathered.

Having tightened up defensively in recent weeks, conceding just two their last two games as opposed to nine in their opening three matches, Edwards knows finding the net is the next step now, adding: “It’s the hardest thing to score a goal at any level, especially at this level though as they’re all good players.

"They can defend well, defend the box well, so we’ve got to make sure now that we’re tidier in certain moments now.

"We need to do things quicker in certain moments, we need to arrive with more numbers.

”There’s loads that we can improve on, and we’re working in the right way to try and do it, we are, but we’ve still got a long way to go to get to where I want us to be.