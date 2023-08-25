Edwards proud of his Hatters side after coming up short in Chelsea defeat

Luton boss Rob Edwards felt his side gave their all but just came up short in this evening’s 3-0 defeat at Chelsea.

A classy goal from England attacker Raheem Sterling put the hosts in front on 17 minutes, as he then doubled the advantage midway through the second period with a close range finish.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Summer signing Nicolas Jackson added a third late on, but Town weren’t without their own efforts, Ryan Giles’ deflected shot drawing a decent stop from £25m addition Robert Sanchez when the score was still 1-0 to the Blues.

Rob Edwards tries to get his point across at Stamford Bridge - pic: Liam Smith

Speaking afterwards, Edwards said: “Similarities to a couple of weeks ago (4-1 defeat to Brighton), we don’t like losing, but I can accept it when I can see a performance like that.

“I can see the players are committed, gave absolutely everything, we just came up a little bit short in key moments in both boxes.

“But when the fans are clapping us off like that at the end of the game, I’m extremely proud to represent this football club and work with these players because they gave absolutely everything.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We were in the game, everyone could see that, no-one could disagree with it.

“We knew Chelsea would be able to create, they've got top players, they created at times, but we were very resilient and actually I thought we were incredibly brave.

“Our back-line was high, we were aggressive, we went man or man at times, we tried to press them, tried to take the ball, which we did.

“For a 15 minute spell in the second half we had the territory, we weren't necessarily creating loads of chances, the game started getting a little bit transitional.

“I was just hoping it was who was going to get a goal, I could smell a goal, but it was them unfortunately.