Edwards quick to praise Luton's squad mentality as they earn victory at Rotherham

Luton boss Rob Edwards was quick to hail the efforts of his squad in making it 10 games unbeaten with a 2-0 victory at Rotherham UNited this afternoon.

The Hatters had been forced into two changes ahead of kick-off, with Sonny Bradley and Cauley Woodrow in for their first starts since NOvember and January respectively.

During the second period, and with Town leading by two goals thanks to Carlton Morris and Woodrow, the pair had to be replaced by Joe Taylor and Luke Berry, with Luke Freeman also on for Reece Burke in the closing stages.

Luton boss Rob Edwards saw his side beat Rotherham this afternoon

It mattered not though, the visitors proving too strong for their struggling hosts, as Edwards said: “I’m really pleased with the lads.

"I’ve just said that in there now, it's going to take everybody.

"I can’t guarantee everyone’s going to get the minutes, but they’re a big part of it, the whole squad, whether that’s in training, or whether they get on for a minute, whether they get on for 20, or whether they play 95 minutes.

“We’re going to need everybody to be successful, so I’m really pleased today, because a couple of changes, one or two playing out of position, or in different positions, but played really, really well.

"Full credit to Sonny, I thought he was outstanding, coming in after such a long time out.

"We felt Sonny would be able to deal with (Jordan) Hugill well and then Locks (Tom Lockyer) with (Chiedozie) Ogbene a little bit more, so that was the thinking behind it.

"Cauley came in as well, who hasn’t started as much as he would like, but I thought he was terrific, so really, really pleased.”

After a quiet opening to the contest, Luton then started to get on the front foot and after Amari'i Bell had been denied by keeper Josh Vickers, Morris curled home a superb opener on the stroke of half time.

Immediately after the break, Town had a second, Cody Drameh’s cross handled by Wes Harding and Woodrow firing home after his spotkick was saved by Vickers.Edwards added: “We certainly deserved it.

"The back end of the first half I thought we were outstanding, we had 20-25 minutes of real control, dominated the game, and probed really well.

"We got to the final third well, just lacked that little bit of a spark, but it was coming.

"Carlton’s header just before and there were one or two moments and then Carlton’s magic got us that first goal to go in at half time and go ‘ok, loads of good stuff going on, but that’s how we’re going to kick on.’

"It was a fantastic bit of skill from Cody in the second half to get the penalty, to go 2-0 up and then the onus is not on us to go chasing the game.

"When we’re in that stage and I know they then make some changes and change their shape, I want our lads to believe in themselves even more.

"They showed in the first half how good they can be in keeping the ball, and we can be good and see the game out with a little bit more control if you like.

"It’s hard when they throw the kitchen sink at you, there’s a lot of giants on the pitch, a couple of yellow cards knocking about, one or two that were warranted and maybe one or two that weren’t, but overall, delighted with that group in there.