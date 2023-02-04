Edwards recalls Campbell as Town boss calls on the Hatters fans for Stoke clash

Allan Campbell is back in the Luton side this afternoon

Luton boss Rob Edwards has made one change for this afternoon's Championship clash with Stoke City, midfielder Allan Campbell replacing Cauley Woodrow, who dropped to the bench.

Deadline day signings Marvelous Nakamba and Joe Taylor were named on the bench, along with fit-again keeper James Shea.

The Hatters chief called on the crowd to carry on from the atmosphere generated in the latter stage of Tuesday night’s 1-0 win over Cardiff, saying: “It’s really important that we keep the momentum, that feelgood factor that we felt, right at the end of the game.

"We’ve got to try and keep that, at times, early on, maybe we were a little bit flat, even though we were trying to do the right things and maybe the crowd were a little bit flat as it’s not a case of just go and entertain us.

"We need each other, we need to be together to keep trying to win, that’s what we’ve got to do.

“It’s not a case of Saturday of just turn up and win, it won’t be like that.

"We’ll have to fight and earn everything, no-one's going to come here and give us anything at all.

"Teams make it difficult, they know some of our strengths, they’re going to have a gameplan and it’s hard to break them down at times, so we’re trying.

"The lads are giving everything and we need everyone to just keep that spirit, keep that atmosphere and keep willing us on as we’re desperate to try and do well and do great for the supporters.

"You can see the emotion and the passion at the end, it’s a great feeling, but no game is a given and we’re all in it together to try and get those three points, every week.”

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Cody Drameh, Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer (C), Amari'i Bell, Alfie Doughty, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark, Allan Campbell, Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris.

Subs: James Shea, Fred Onyedinma, Gabe Osho, Cauley Woodrow, Luke Berry, Marvelous Nakamba, Joe Taylor.

Potters: Matija Sarkic, Morgan Fox, Phil Jagielka, Lewis Baker (C), Jacob Brown, Dwight Gayle, Josh Tymon, Ben Wilmot, Dujon Sterling, Bersant Celina, Josh Laurent.

Subs: Tyrese Campbell, Jack Bonham, Jordan Thompson, Ki-Jana Hoever, Will Smallbone, Lewis Macari., Emre Tezgel.

