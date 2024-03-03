Edwards refuses to moan about Luton's injury problems after Bell is forced off against Villa

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards was refusing to moan about the Hatters’ ever-lengthening injury problems, particularly defensively, after Amari’i Bell was forced off in the early stages of yesterday’s 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa.

The Jamaican international had already been a major doubt going into the contest, having to be substituted in the first half of Tuesday night’s FA Cup exit to Manchester City with what Edwards described as hamstring and ankle injuries. He was passed fit to start, but was only able to complete the opening few minutes, pulling up after having to sprint back to stop a visiting attack, making way for Chiedozie Ogbene. It led to what looked a misshapen Town team in the opening 45 minutes, Ogbene as left wingback, Alfie Doughty dropping into the back three alongside Reece Burke and Teden Mengi, Issa Kabore staying on the right.

Already without Elijah Adebayo, Sambi Lokonga, Gabe Osho, Mads Andersen, Jacob Brown, Marvelous Nakamba, Dan Potts and Tom Lockyer, it made Town’s attempts to get a result against a well-oiled team hunting a top four spot even harder, as looking a shadow of their normal selves, they fell 2-0 behind at the break, Ollie Watkins scoring twice. On the problem for Bell and Luton’s mounting injury list, Edwards: “I don't know the extent of it at the moment, but obviously it doesn’t help. I know there’s a number of teams like it at the moment, players missing, and to be fair I don’t hear their managers moaning about it, so I’m not going to. It’s an opportunity for the other lads, but it does make the job more difficult with nine senior players missing, a lot of them could be starters for us as well.”

Amari'i Bell suffers an injury in the early stages of Town's 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa - pic: Liam Smith

Early in the second period, Edwards made another change, this time tactical, withdrawing Andros Townsend for January signing Daiki Hashioka to get his first taste of Premier League action. The Japanese international took over from Doughty in the left centre half role, allowing one of Luton’s most creative outlets to move into his more natural position of wingback once more. Ogbene switched back to his preferred right hand side, as with square pegs in square holes for the remainder of the contest, Town looked a different side again.

With Kabore and Ogbene doubling up on the right, Doughty stretching Villa on the left, the Hatters were able bombard the Villa box constantly, especially from set-pieces, Tahith Chong and Carlton Morris scoring within six minutes of each other to make it 2-2. Ultimately it wasn’t enough for what would have been a deserved point, Luton switching off with a minute to go, allowing Moussa Diaby to send over a cross that saw an unmarked Lucas Digne get the run on Kabore and head beyond Thomas Kaminski for what was another gutting defeat.