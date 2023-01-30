Edwards remains focused on Bluebirds test despite transfer deadline looming for Luton

Town boss Rob Edwards

Luton boss Rob Edwards will focus fully on preparing his side for their Championship clash against Cardiff City on Tuesday night, despite the match taking place on transfer deadline day.

The Hatters have until 11pm before the January window closes, with Town potentially involved in several deals, linked with moves for Barnsley keeper Jack Walton and Exeter defender Josh Key, while attacker Harry Cornick is tipped to be leaving for Bristol City.

Asked just how the work ahead of a match where victory would take Luton fourth in the table, third if it is by a margin of four goals, could be hindered by the looming deadline, Edwards said: “My focus is fully and the vast majority of my work is on preparing the team and working with the squad of players and our staff.