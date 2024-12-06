Edwards reveals Luton squad has been hit by 'freakish' injuries ahead of Swans clash

Burke and Walsh remain absent for Luton

Luton boss Rob Edwards has revealed his squad has been hit by some ‘freakish’ injuries in the build-up to tomorrow's home Championship encounter against Swansea City.

Having had almost a full complement of players available to him in recent matches, the Hatters chief admitted his options for the contest with the Swans at Kenilworth Road have now been hampered somewhat following Saturday's 4-2 defeat against Norwich City. Asked about the health of his squad during today’s pre-match press conference, Edwards said: “Mixed. We've lost a couple.

"I won't give you who, you can understand why I can't do that, but we've lost a couple through the week which has been really disappointing. A couple of freakish ones, like we have had over this last year, so we’re dealing with one or two, but I'm used to it now. We're all right, we're able to be competitive, we'll be fine, but we've picked up a couple more. I can talk to you about it more tomorrow."

Hatters boss Rob Edwards has been speaking to the press this afternoon - pic: George Wood/Getty Images

Two players who are definitely absent are defender Reece Burke and midfielder Liam Walsh, as Burke is still some time away from a return following his quad injury, with a hamstring problem keeping Walsh out. Edwards added: "He's (Burke) not fit for tomorrow. He'll probably be a number of weeks unfortunately Burkey. He’s a miss for us, he’s a really good player. He (Walsh) was outside today. He's still out, he's progressing in his rehab, but not available yet.”