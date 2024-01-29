Edwards reveals Town's record signing Ryan Giles is 'inching closer' to a move away from Luton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton’s club record signing Ryan Giles is closing in on a move to Championship side Hull City, according to boss Rob Edwards.

The 23-year-old arrived at Kenilworth Road from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a fee reported to be around £5m in the summer, but has struggled to adapt to his new surroundings, starting just two Premier League matches since the beginning of September, with Edwards stating the ball was ‘in the player’s court’ over a possible transfer away from Bedfordshire before the transfer window closed.

A number of second tier sides were rumoured to be interested in the ex-Middlesbrough and Coventry City winger, as it became clearer last week that the Tigers were winning the race, bringing him in on loan until the end of the campaign, the deal also including an obligation to buy at the end of it.

Ryan Giles is expected to leave Luton during the transfer window - pic: Liam Smith