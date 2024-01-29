Edwards reveals Town's record signing Ryan Giles is 'inching closer' to a move away from Luton
Luton’s club record signing Ryan Giles is closing in on a move to Championship side Hull City, according to boss Rob Edwards.
The 23-year-old arrived at Kenilworth Road from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a fee reported to be around £5m in the summer, but has struggled to adapt to his new surroundings, starting just two Premier League matches since the beginning of September, with Edwards stating the ball was ‘in the player’s court’ over a possible transfer away from Bedfordshire before the transfer window closed.
A number of second tier sides were rumoured to be interested in the ex-Middlesbrough and Coventry City winger, as it became clearer last week that the Tigers were winning the race, bringing him in on loan until the end of the campaign, the deal also including an obligation to buy at the end of it.
With rumours spreading he was at the MKM Stadium undergoing a medical this morning, then giving the latest at his pre-Brighton & Hove Albion press conference, Edwards said: “It’s getting closer, he’s there having some talks now, so I think that one’s inching its way closer. With Gileo, a fantastic person and I think this is just the right one for him and the football club as well. So if it does go through and it happens then of course we wish him well.”