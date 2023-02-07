Elliot Thorpe earns his first start of the season this evening

Hatters boss Rob Edwards has rung the changes for this evening's FA Cup fourth round replay with League Two Grimsby Town.

Midfielder Elliot Thorpe makes his first start of the season, with Luke Berry, Fred Onyedinma, Louie Watson, Gabe Osho and Cauley Woodrow all included too.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Carlton Morris, Jordan Clark, Reece Burke and Alfie Doughty drop to the bench from Saturday’s 1-0 win over Stoke City, with Cody Drameh ineligible, as is Marvelous Nakamba.

Youth teamers Joe Johnson and Axel Piesold are on the bench for the Hatters, who know victory would see them through to face Premier League Southampton in the next round.

On the clash, Edwards said: “It was the replay no-one really wants but it is the reality, that’s where we’re at and we’re looking forward to it.

"I think the lads enjoying playing games as well, they prefer playing games to training so lets go and make the most of it.

“When you’re in a rhythm you just want to keep that going.

"We have got a squad and we can make a couple of changes, Grimsby will have to make a few changes because they played players at the weekend who aren’t going to be eligible for our game as well.

"Both teams will make some changes and freshen things up.

"The main thing is we’re going to have loads of energy but a lot of quality to be able to pick from as well.”“We’ve just come off the back of three really difficult games in a week.

"We play this game and we’ve got three more difficult games, so we have to make changes to the squad because one or two in the squad are not eligible for this game anyway."

On the test of the Mariners, who impressed in their 2-2 draw at Kenilworth Road recently, and also won 3-0 at Crewe on Saturday, Edwards continued: “It will be a difficult test.

"I’ve not played there, but I’ve been there to watch games.

"I’m well aware of how difficult it’s going to be.

"It was difficult at home. It’s going to be even harder away.

“We respect them. In the first game we drew with a Championship team and had to go away from home and do it the hard way, so we’ve got to do it again.”

Edwards himself would have been Grimsby’s position last term as then manager of Forest Green Rovers.

On their mindset in trying to secure another cup upset, he added: “We were at this level last year.

"We know it means to any League Two team.

"Of course we’re going to be a scalp.

"They’re going to be right up for it, the pressure is off them, so we’ve got to be able to deal with that pressure, accept it and we did that in the first game as well.

“We’ve got to go there and cope with everything that’s going to be thrown at us, but then try to stamp our game on them, which will be difficult.

“It’ll be difficult conditions, wind, whatever, but we’ve got to deal with it. It will be the same for both teams.

“But we worked in League Two last year and we did OK, so we’ll be ready.

Mariners: Max Crocombe, Michee Efete, Kieran Green, Luke Waterfall (C), Gavan Holohan, Harry Clifton, Bryn Morris, Daniel Orsi, Daniel Amos, Andy Smith, Niall Maher.

Subs: Anthony Glennon, Shaun Pearson, Oliver Battersby, Edwin Essel, Sean Scannell, Alex Hunt, Evan Khouri.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Fred Onyedinma, Gabe Osho, Tom Lockyer (C), Amari'i Bell, Allan Campbell, Elliot Thorpe, Luke Berry, Louie Watson, Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo.

Subs: James Shea, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Carlton Morris, Jordan Clark, Reece Burke, Alfie Doughty, Aribim Pepple, Aexl Piesold, Joe Johnson.