Luton Town manager Rob Edwards has described Ross Barkley as a ‘perfect fit’ for the Hatters after the midfielder joined the club on a free transfer this week.

The former Everton and Chelsea midfielder spent much of last season with Ligue 1 Nice in France but has over 200 appearances to his name in the Premier League and was keen to return to England this summer.

Barkley’s move to Kenilworth Road was confirmed on Wednesday, and he could be involved in Luton’s opening Premier League game of the season against Brighton this weekend.

Ross Barkley celebrates after scoring Nice's first goal during the French L1 football match between Stade Rennais FC and OGC Nice at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes last season. (Photo by Damien Meyer / AFP) (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

“When we spoke to him, he told us that he wants to enjoy his football and we can give him that platform,” said Edwards. “He’s under no illusions – he knows he’s got to graft and work hard but everyone I’ve spoken to has had nothing but good things to say: that he’s always the best trainer, the hardest worker – and we want him to come in and set those standards with us.

“What he’s achieved so far in his career – already at 29 – is impressive and this shows that he’s not afraid to come to a so-called less glamourous place. We need him and he needs us so it’s a good time and a perfect fit.

“What it shows is the ambition he has. He is hungry and has the desire to help us hopefully achieve our goals, and also from a personal point of view, there’s a platform here to maybe get back to where he sees he should be.