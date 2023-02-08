Edwards stands by his decision to make wholesale changes against Mariners

Luton boss Rob Edwards didn’t regret making wholesale changes for last night’s humbling 3-0 FA Cup fourth round exit at the hands of fourth tier side Grimsby Town.

With the Blundell Park replay coming at the midway point of an exhausting run of seven games in 22 days, the Hatters chief opted to swap six players who started the 1-0 win over Stoke City on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of them was enforced, on-loan Leeds United defender Cody Drameh ineligible, but Carlton Morris, Jordan Clark, Reece Burke, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Alfie Doughty all dropped to the bench.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards

In came Elliot Thorpe for his first start in 12 months, while Luke Berry was beginning just his third game of the season.

Fred Onyedinma was also restored to the starting line-up, with Allan Campbell, Louie Watson and Cauley Woodrow included.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It didn’t work though, as a first half blitz from the Mariners saw them take a 3-0 lead that they never looked like giving up, as when asked about the changes, Edwards said: “I believe in the players and the group that we’ve got, and it can be difficult at times.

“I felt it was the right thing to do to make a few changes.

"We’ve had three really tough games, we’ve got this game which we knew was going to be a really difficult game, then we’ve got three really difficult games again coming up in a seven day period.

“I can’t keep saying to our lads I’m going to need you all and how much I value you all and then not give anyone an opportunity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The team that went out I know was more than capable of winning that game, and in periods in the game you could see it, it was just those key moments that we didn’t deal with well enough.

“We’ve got a strong group, but unfortunately tonight, we came up short, and again, credit to Grimsby.”

Edwards did look to rectify the situation, bringing on Mpanzu and Doughy at half time, with Morris and Clark introduced before the hour mark.

Although they dominated possession, try as they might, the visitors couldn’t find a way through, Mariners keepers Max Crocombe in inspired form with terrific saves from Elijah Adebayo, Woodrow and Berry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Edwards continued: “There was a couple of really good saves from close range headers, it wasn't our night in front of goal.

“We did need a goal, it didn't have to come really early, but obviously we needed a goal to come back in the game.

“It didn’t come, we searched, we tried, of course we controlled the game, they almost allowed that in the end.

“The attitude I cannot question, but we weren’t able to get the ball over the line.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Victory for the Mariners saw their coffers boosted to the tune of just under £250,000 with prize money and the fifth round tie at Premier League side Southampton televised.

Asked how the Luton players had been in the dressing room after missing out on the chance to go deep into the competition, Edwards added: “They're disappointed, they're angry, they're frustrated.

“We wanted to be in the next round, the FA Cup is a brilliant competition.

“We knew what prize was at stake, going to a Premier League team and tonight let's be honest about it, we didn't deserve to win.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In key moments they were better than us, throw-ins and a free kick and then we weren't able to score ourselves and hit the target in key moments or be ruthless when we had big chances.

“It's a disappointing night but the lads have got to bounce back and they will do, they’ll come in again on Thursday and they'll be at it.