Edwards still wants to add one more keeper to his Town squad despite bringing in Belgian stopper

Luton boss Rob Edwards has revealed he is still looking to add another goalkeeper to his ranks despite the addition of Thomas Kaminski from Blackburn Rovers this evening.

The 30-year-old Belgian arrived from Ewood Park for an undisclosed fee, leaving Town with three senior stoppers at their disposal, former Arsenal duo James Shea and Matt Macey both still at Kenilworth Road, the latter getting 90 minutes during last night’s 0-0 pre-season friendly at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, with the Premier League looming large Edwards is eager to increase the competition for the number one jersey, saying: “It’s probably an area we still want to strengthen again if I’m being honest.

Hatters manager Rob Edwards - pic: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

"We get him (Kaminski) in and we probably want to go again with one more.

"You’d like to just click your fingers and go bang, everyone’s in and everyone’s ready, but it’s not the case.

"You can see it with every club up and down the country, it is difficult to get that squad together for the first day of pre-season, so I’m delighted with what we’ve done so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I think everyone will be pleased with what we’ve done so far.

"We have tried to be aggressive, we’ve broken the transfer record for Luton Town a few times, we are having a go and we are having a go in our way as we do do things differently, there is more to come.”

Luton have been linked with a whole host of keepers during the transfer window including Asmir Begovic, Tom Heaton and Alex Palmer.

Begovic has since gone to QPR, while both Heaton and Palmer look like they are staying with their parent clubs Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On his exhausting search to bolster that area of the pitch over the summer, Edwards added: “You have to cast that net out.

"What suits us, what are we looking for, do we need this amount of experience, this amount of games, someone who’s proactive, someone who can make good one v one saves, cut-backs, be bright, be quick and agile, do they need to have Premier League experience?

"So there's all of those things that are going round and you narrow it down to quite a few.