Edwards takes responsibility for Luton failing to hold on to a 3-0 lead against Cherries
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luton boss Rob Edwards took responsibility for his side letting a 3-0 lead slip when going down to a hammer blow of a 4-3 defeat at AFC Bournemouth this evening.
The Hatters had moved into a position of real strength at the interval, as goals from Tahith Chong, Chiedozie Ogbene and Ross Barkley saw them look odds-on to claim all three points. However, the Cherries levelled inside 20 second half minutes, and then won it late on when Antoine Semenyo powered home with seven to go, breaking Town’s hearts.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Speaking afterwards, Edwards said: “We went 3-0 up, then we gave them encouragement. They have brilliant quality, especially in one v one situations and we didn't defend those moments well enough. You can look at similarities, build up to the first goal, build up to the second goal, not winning first contact on set pieces, not winning duels.
"Similar situations for the third and fourth, we have to learn to defend better in those key moments. Lots for us to look back at and dissect. We'll have to review it and look back. Of course I've got to take responsibility. We played really well (in the first half) but the warning signs were still there. They are a good team and there were still some things we were unhappy with at half time.
“We felt that we allowed the ball to come into our box too often and too easily in the first half, but there were some brilliant goals and brilliant play. We looked a real threat going forward. We gave them the encouragement (in the second half), the crowd got up and we have to defend those situations a lot better. It's going to hurt but we have to pick ourselves up. We have another huge game in a few days time and we've got no other option but to pick ourselves up and go again.”