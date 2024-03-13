Edwards takes responsibility for Luton failing to hold on to a 3-0 lead against Cherries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards took responsibility for his side letting a 3-0 lead slip when going down to a hammer blow of a 4-3 defeat at AFC Bournemouth this evening.

The Hatters had moved into a position of real strength at the interval, as goals from Tahith Chong, Chiedozie Ogbene and Ross Barkley saw them look odds-on to claim all three points. However, the Cherries levelled inside 20 second half minutes, and then won it late on when Antoine Semenyo powered home with seven to go, breaking Town’s hearts.

Speaking afterwards, Edwards said: “We went 3-0 up, then we gave them encouragement. They have brilliant quality, especially in one v one situations and we didn't defend those moments well enough. You can look at similarities, build up to the first goal, build up to the second goal, not winning first contact on set pieces, not winning duels.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards can't quite believe his side let a 3-0 half time lead slip at the Vitality Stadium - pic: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

"Similar situations for the third and fourth, we have to learn to defend better in those key moments. Lots for us to look back at and dissect. We'll have to review it and look back. Of course I've got to take responsibility. We played really well (in the first half) but the warning signs were still there. They are a good team and there were still some things we were unhappy with at half time.