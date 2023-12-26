Hatters boss Rob Edwards

Hatters boss Rob Edwards felt the belief shown by his side to hit back from losing 2-1 to win 3-2 at Sheffield United this afternoon deserved huge praise.

The visitors looked to be comfortable at the break, leading 1-0 thanks to Alfie Doughty’s first Premier League goal, only to then find themselves trailing with 20 minutes to go, Ol McBurnie and Anel Ahmedhodzic on target. However, own goals from Jack Robinson and Anis Slimane saw Town take the points back to Bedfordshire, and move to within a point of safety.

Having record successive victories for the first time this term, Edwards said: “You can never guarantee you can back up a win so we have to go after the performance and I asked the players to go and be brave again, go and win their battles, win their duels, do the basics, to run, run hard, press, be aggressive. We have as structure and a way of playing and then hopefully the football can come out, so I’m pleased with the way we came out today.

"I thought we quietened the crowd, we were excellent in the first half, with the ball, and really dominant at times, control, deservedly went 1-0 up. They were always going to retain a threat which they did, they can go into McBurnie, anything beyond, (Jack) Robinson’s throws, set-pieces, there was a real threat, but I really liked us in the first half.