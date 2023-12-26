Edwards talks up Luton's 'belief' after Town hit back to beat Blades
Hatters boss Rob Edwards felt the belief shown by his side to hit back from losing 2-1 to win 3-2 at Sheffield United this afternoon deserved huge praise.
The visitors looked to be comfortable at the break, leading 1-0 thanks to Alfie Doughty’s first Premier League goal, only to then find themselves trailing with 20 minutes to go, Ol McBurnie and Anel Ahmedhodzic on target. However, own goals from Jack Robinson and Anis Slimane saw Town take the points back to Bedfordshire, and move to within a point of safety.
Having record successive victories for the first time this term, Edwards said: “You can never guarantee you can back up a win so we have to go after the performance and I asked the players to go and be brave again, go and win their battles, win their duels, do the basics, to run, run hard, press, be aggressive. We have as structure and a way of playing and then hopefully the football can come out, so I’m pleased with the way we came out today.
"I thought we quietened the crowd, we were excellent in the first half, with the ball, and really dominant at times, control, deservedly went 1-0 up. They were always going to retain a threat which they did, they can go into McBurnie, anything beyond, (Jack) Robinson’s throws, set-pieces, there was a real threat, but I really liked us in the first half.
"They made a change at half time, going to a back five and covering the width more so it was hard for us to get those switches out to Alfie, out to Gileo (Ryan Giles), and then they began to get momentum. Two-one up, for them, the crowd are going wild, then it’s tough, then it’s tough. For the players to show the character, the belief, I think the belief, to not only go and get an equaliser, to go and win it, however we did it, the players deserve a lot of credit.”