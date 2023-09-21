Edwards tells Hatters fans to 'expect some changes' as he plots Luton's top flight survival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards has told supporters to ‘expect some changes’ on a game-to-game basis this season as he attempts to plot the Hatters’ path to Premier League survival.

Town had begun their campaign sticking to the methods that had served them so well in the Championship last term, carrying on with the 3-5-2 formation that saw them reach the top flight via a famous play-off final penalty shoot-out win over Coventry City.

They went with two up front against Brighton, Chelsea and West Ham United in their first three matches, but found themselves far too open defensively at times, as they conceded nine goals, Edwards opting to make four alterations to the starting XI that took on Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Rob Edwards greets Fulham chief Marco Silva at Craven Cottage - pic: Christopher Lee/Getty Images

New loan signing Albert Sambi Lokonga began alongside Marvelous Nakamba in the midfield to give Luton that extra screen in front of their defence, while Amari Bell moved from centre half to wingback, with both Alfie Doughty and Ryan Giles dropping to the bench.

Up front, Jacob Brown came in for Elijah Adebayo which saw Town line up with two banks of four behind Carlton Morris when out of possession, a tactic that worked for large periods, as although Fulham had 78 percent of possession, they didn’t overly test Thomas Kaminski.

That all changed once Carlos Vinicius came on though, as he tapped home when Willian’s left wing cross had escaped the grasp of Kamsinski just after the hour mark, as although Luton went close through Tom Lockyer’s stoppage time header, they left West London empty-handed once more.

With the Hatters back on home soil against Wolves this weekend, Edwards may well look to tinker again with his side, as he made it clear to Luton fans that they will have to get used to not seeing the same team start every week.

He said: “Clearly it will be a different game, we’ll be at home so we’ll be able to play in a slightly different way as well.

"I've got to try and get that message across to our supporters, to everyone, that we've got to look more now at each game as an individual game and think, right, what's the right thing, what’s the right people, what’s the right shape, what’s the right way to go about it?

"As you get asked far more questions in this league than we would have done previously in the Championship.

"Last year we were one of the stronger teams so we were able to go again, go again, go again.

"This league asks more of you and we’re going to have to try and be different almost in every game really.

“So expect some changes, expect a different way of playing, and keep believing in us.