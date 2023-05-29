Edwards tells Town fans to remember promotion to the top flight for a 'long, long time'

Town boss Rob Edwards believes what the Hatters have achieved this season should be remembered for a ‘long, long time’ after the club’s promotion party at St George’s Square this afternoon.

The Luton chief took the stage following an open-top bus parade at the town, speaking to the thousands in attendance, and then also serenading them with his more than acceptable rendition of Bon Jovi's song ‘Always’, having promised he would do so at a Meet the Manager event just after joining the club.

When taking the microphone, Edwards, who led Luton to their first ever play-off final victory when beating Coventry City 6-5 on penalties at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, sealing a place in the Premier League for the first time in their history, said: “These are very special moments, these are things that we’ve all got to remember for a long, long time, as it doesn’t happen often in a career.

"I've been really lucky to have been involved in a few in my career, but there’s loads and loads of people here, and to be a part of this with these brilliant lads behind me is really special.

"It means everything, it’s for you, it’s for the Luton Town people, it’s for the town, these players who deserve it, this backroom staff that have worked so hard, the board, but we’ve got to enjoy this moment here now.

"Look at how many people are here now, look at what it means to you all, enjoy it!”

As ever, Edwards was eager to thank those who have played their part before his arrival in November for getting to the point where Town can call themselves a top flight club, continuing: “The club wouldn’t be here without the board, 2020, John Still’s promotion, Nathan’s (Jones) promotion, all of the hard work.

Town boss Rob Edwards on stage at St George's Square

"The families as well of the players, the brilliant staff and everyone that works at this football club.

"The lads are the ones that go over the white line and do it, but there’s obviously a big support network around it as well.

"So there’s loads of special people connected to it and then you people who come and support us, travel, come at home, make all that noise and gets us over the line, so everybody deserves a lot of credit.”

When asked just who he was looking forward to coming up next term in the Premier League, Edwards added: “We’re not going to play one team, anyone and everyone, let's bring them all on.

"Let's make the Kenny really special this year, let's make it really loud.

"We've got 19 Premier League fixtures we’ve got to be really looking forward to them, and make the most of it.