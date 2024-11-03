Edwards thanks Hatters duo as they put their bodies on the line for Luton

Defensive duo play 100 minutes in West Bromwich Albion draw

Hatters boss Rob Edwards revealed he was quick to thank both Teden Mengi and Amari’i Bell for putting their bodies on the line and completing almost 100 minutes during Friday night’s 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion at Kenilworth Road.

Jamaican international Bell had been absent since the middle of September after injuring his hamstring in training, while Mengi has been out since early October due to a calf problem picked up on international duty with England U21s last month. However, with Tom Holmes and Alfie Doughty both picking up one game ban during the 3-2 loss at Coventry City last weekend, it meant the Hatters were down to the bare bones in terms of defensive options, with Mads Andersen, Reece Burke and Reuell Walters all out.

However the return of the pair meant that Luton were able to field a strong looking back-line, Mark McGuinness operating in the middle, with Daiki Hashioka and Victor Moses as the wingbacks. Although it didn’t lead to a much-needed victory, Bell gave some real balance to the back three and a few of his now trademark forays forward, with Mengi displaying some real whole-hearted defending, particularly in the second period when the game could have swung either way.

Amari'i Bell was back in action for the Hatters against West Bromwich Albion - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Asked about their efforts, Edwards, who had spoken in the build-up about possibly taking some risks in his selection in a bid to get a much-needed result, he said: “The first thing I did when going back in the dressing room was thank those two, and the medical team, you need to make sure you touch on that as well. They pushed hard and to play 94 minutes, there was five minutes of added time in the first half as well, so close to 100 minutes, after being out for a while is a big ask. But we needed them tonight, so I thanked them for doing that for us.

“They’ve not trained a significant amount, so it was a risk. They’re really good players. When we’ve got everyone fit and available I’ve got difficult decisions, but we know we’ve got a lot of good defenders who are defenders as well. We’ve been having to put different people in different positions, so it was nice to have them there.”

During the latter stages, it looked like Mengi might have to go off, suffering with cramp, as he was forced to take a seat on the playing surface, but thankfully was able to battle on and complete the contest. Edwards admitted he didn’t really have any other option but to either, continuing: “He did (go down) and it was like ‘get up now T!’ There was no plan for tonight, it’s they are getting through as much as possible. The position that we’re in, with what we had on the bench there as well, it was important we just pushed them and got as much as we could from them.”

With Town now back in action again on Wednesday night when welcoming in-form Cardiff City to Kenilworth Road, Edwards won’t exactly wrap the pair in cotton wool, as with Holmes and Doughty both available again to boost his numbers, he added: “If you do that then you end up risking them when they go back into games so you’ve got to try and get the balance right between rest, they’ve got to train as you can’t just do nothing and then play because you spike the load and then you become an injury risk the other way as well.”

“You’ve just got to try and get the balance right. They need some recovery now, need some TLC, wrap them up a bit but also train as well. We have to try and train the way we play. We do that every day. There are certain days you have to try and hit certain markers as if you go into a game playing the way we do and we need you to sprint and press and then run back, you have to be able to do it, the demands of the game. It’s a balance now. They’ve come through it so we treat them as able to play and we see how they respond now.”