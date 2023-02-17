Edwards: There's no point moping about missed chances in Lilywhites draw

Luton manager Rob Edwards has told his players is no point ‘moping’ about Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Preston North End in which the visitors missed a hatful of chances to record yet another away victory.

A first half in which Jordan Clark’s effort was cleared off the line, and then Elijah Adebayo and Amari’i Bell wasted glorious chances, saw Luton continue with their profligate ways after the interval, Adebayo wide again when clean through and Carlton Morris heading against the underside of the bar.

It was Morris who did finally make the breakthrough, nodding home Bell’s cross from close range, as with the hosts having been down to 10 men since the early stages of the second period when Ben Whiteman was dismissed, it looked like the Hatters would go on and triumph.

Fred Onyedinma looks to get forward against Preston North End

However, they were pegged back when Tom Lockyer handled Troy Parrott’s cross-shot, the Preston forward slamming home the resulting penalty to claim a point that they scarcely deserved.

With a home game against leaders Burnley just around the corner, Edwards, whose side remain fourth in the table and with a four point buffer to seventh-placed at Millwall, as he said: “There was a lot of good chances and it’s a good thing that we’re creating them.

“We back the lads, we’ve got quality, we’ll score goals, so yes, frustrating, but at the same time a real plus that we’re creating chances.

“It’s done so there’s no point moping about it.

"If you don’t win, don’t lose, so we’ll take a point home and it gets us to the 50 and now we’ve got to keep looking upwards and focus on the next one.

"We haven’t got long either, so we’ve got a short recovery time now.

"A long journey back, look after the boys, they’ve got to eat well, sleep well, recover well, the staff will do a lot of work with them and we’ll have one days prep, Friday, to prepare for that game.”

Town defender Bell was also keen to look on the bright side, adding: “With them being down to 10 men, that’s the most disappointing thing.

"We should have controlled the game in a better manner, so it’s very disappointing.