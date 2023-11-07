Edwards thinks Reds draw will top up the belief that already exists at Luton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton chief Rob Edwards believes picking up a result against one of the top teams in English, if not world football, in Liverpool, will serve to top up the belief that already exists at Kenilworth Road.

The 1-1 draw saw Town gain yet another precious point to add to their Premier League tally, but it could so easily have been all three, the Reds grateful to a stoppage time leveller from Luis Diaz to cancel out Tahith Chong’s 80th minute opener.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On just what going toe-to-toe with Jurgen Klopp’s side and coming away with something to show for their efforts will mean to the squad, Edwards said: “Everyone will say can you get more belief from this and I think we can, but we’ve got that.

Town chief Rob Edwards gees his side up during the 1-1 draw up against Liverpool - pic: Liam Smith

"We believe in ourselves, we believe in the players we’ve got, that’s why we brought them to the club.

"The supporters believe and I look at the starting team, it probably cost four or five million quid, it’s amazing starting a Premier League game against Liverpool and getting a point as well.

"So the players deserve so much credit, the board, and everyone connected to the club, it should be a proud day for us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We’ve got the belief, we have, people out there will say what they want about us and that’s cool, that’s all right.

"It’s not our job is not to change people’s minds, but maybe people will think, ‘oh, they’ve got something, they’re all right, they’re fighting, they’re difficult to beat, they’ve got some good players' and we’ve shown all of that.”

Although the late leveller means that Town have still not registered a victory in front of their home fans, taking two points from five games now, Edwards is confident that following performances against Spurs and now Liverpool, that triumph won’t be too far away.

He continued: “Those two teams are both top teams and we’ve competed well against them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Performances have been really good here at home, they have been really, really good and we’ve got to keep that level and keep believing.

"The win will come, I know that and tonight again it was nearly there.

"When we’re nearly there against a team like that, it will happen.”

Once more one of the key aspects of Luton’s performance was the manner in which they stayed in the game during the opening stages, and then kept that going after the break, avoiding conceding early in the second period, something that had blighted them in recent matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Edwards said: “That’s what the message has been and that’s what we’ve been trying to do probably from Brighton and Chelsea, the first couple of games.

"There’s been a little bit of an adjustment and we’re making sure we have to be in games.

"We know we need to get more points, we haven’t got enough points so far, but we’ve got some and we’ve taken points now from an outstanding football team.

"We’ve been in games as well, and that’s really key as if you’re not, like Villa last week, they were too good on the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s really important for us if we’re going to achieve something this year and we believe we can, we have to stay in the game.”

Luton’s efforts in almost securing a first home victory, eventually settling for a sixth point of the campaign that moved them out of the bottom three was certainly well received by the over 11,000 in attendance, who were in wonderful voice throughout the evening.

Edwards said: “They were amazing, the supporters create that here at the Kenny, but we have to give them something to shout about as well and we did that.

"They recognised the quality of the opposition that we’re coming up against, they know we’re not going to have loads of possession of the ball.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"But I think they can see the lads were really committed, trying to press at the right times, trying to make sure we see runners, defend the box well and help our mate if he makes a mistake or gets caught out.

"Again, we did all of that really, really well and you have to if you're going to get something from the game.”