Styles escapes punishment for second half handball

Hatters boss Rob Edwards felt if his side were still in the Premier League, they might well have been awarded a second half penalty during their 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion last night.

Midway through the second half, a high cross into the box saw Jacob Brown challenge with visiting full back Callum Styles for the ball near the by-line. The Town substitute appeared to push his opponent when jostling as the ball clearly struck the arm of the defender and bounced behind to huge appeals from the home supporters. However, referee Dean Whitestone obviously thought there was no foul play from the Luton attacker, as he signalled for a corner, while his assistant, who had the perfect view of the incident, didn’t flag for a spotkick either, incurring the wrath of the Kenilworth Road crowd.

Discussing the incident afterwards, Edwards said: “I’ve seen it and I think last year, I don’t want to go on about last year all the time, but last year we might have got it. Now, all right, it is a contact sport, you’re allowed to make contact, I don’t think Browny fouls him, the arm clearly comes out, knocks the ball out, on another day, maybe. He (Whitestone) didn’t think it was a foul, we aren’t quite getting things like that at the moment, but let’s try and think positive.”

Baggies defender Callum Styles clearly handles the ball inside the area against Luton Town - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

The Hatters fans were mixed with their reactions on social media, @LutonEye saying: “Stone bonker.” @Meilingday: “Would have been handy to have VAR in this case.” @kevlennon1: “Pushed into the ball by Brown. Should have been their free-kick. However, the fact he ignored the push & gave a corner meant it should then have been a penalty for the handball.”

@LTFCShirts: “No, JB pushed the player prior to the player handling the ball.” @Aguirre115622: “Tricky because of the push that put him off balance - but as they say on MOTD… I've seen them given. It was either a pen or a foul for WBA. Giving a corner means he thinks it was a touch but not handball...” @Run2Swim50: “No. He was fouled first.”

@MISTERPDW: “After Sunderland and now tonight's Styles hand ball. Are we playing Basketball rules at the KR end?” @HatterNorthern: “Of course. I know some say it was a shove, but if they thought it was a foul, they should have given one. If you play on from there, it’s clear as day.” @brennans12: “It was in front of me and looked a clear hand ball.”

@LiamOBoyle10: “If it was VAR checked, he moved his arm to the ball. Penalty.” @PRA1973: “Absolutely.” @scruffgolfer: “No.” @Deegswire: “I wish, but no. Pushed.” @ltfc_jt: “Never.” @_StuartJones: “Na.” @HatterNorthern: “If they had given the foul, then fine. But if they didn’t, as was the case, they give the foul as you usually would. Meaning a penalty.”